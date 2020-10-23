Mr. Randall Keith Benton made his transition on October 16, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Randall leaves to cherish his memories his son, Alexander Keith Benton; his siblings, Alaina Benton-Smith, Alencia Benton-Knight, Jackie Benton, John Henry Benton, Glenda King, Clyde Benton, and Bridget Bowie.
The Celebration of Life will be 2:00 pm Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Smith Bizzell and Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant St. Visitation will be Friday, October 23, 2020 from 12:00pm 8:00 pm. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery.