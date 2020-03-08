|
On Thursday, January 30, 2020, Randy Martin Cordova passed away in Santa Fe, NM wearing his favorite Cubs baseball hat while holding the hands of those he loved. Born on May 13, 1951, Randy was the youngest child of Reuben and Betty Jane Cordova.
At the age of six, Randy moved from Los Angeles to Arlington Heights, IL, where he traded in his Dodgers gear and promptly became a life-long Cubbies fan. He enjoyed an idyllic childhood and a sensational athletic career at Mt. Prospect High School. At the University of Illinois, he pitched for the Fighting Illini baseball team and played plenty of handball with fellow ATO fraternity brothers when he wasn't studying for the finance degree he earned in 1973.
After graduation, Randy began working for Hobart Corporation and quickly became their youngest branch manager before moving his way up to senior management. Career moves included becoming President of Piper Industries in Milwaukee, WI and settling in Naperville, IL as President of World Dryer for 15 (fearless) years.
Known for his quick wit, he could navigate any situation with a bit of sarcasm, humor, and amiability. One of Randy's passions was creating meaningful memories, exemplified by the annual Wisconsin golf trip he planned for over 40 of his closest friends. In the days leading up to his death, many told Randy he was their best friend and they'd see him on the back nine.
Randy is survived by his daughter Courtney Jane Cordova, sister Coreen Caye Cordova, and first wife Cynthia Gaye Cordova. He joined his youngest daughter Casey Elizabeth Cordova, parents Reuben Randolph and Betty Jane (Henry) Cordova, and second wife Linda Cordova in heaven.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020