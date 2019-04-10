|
Randy Wells, 62. Beloved husband for 35 years of Maureen, nee Rozansky. Loving father of Krystl (the late Joshua Hyfler) Wells and Justin (Molly Condon) Wells. Adored son of the late Jerome and Bevy Wells. Dear brother of Scott (Diane) Wells and Allison Wells. Will be missed by everyone who has ever met him. Service Thursday 1 PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Willow Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory to , . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Buffalo Grove, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2019