1/2
Ranka P. Gajic
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ranka's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ranka P. Gajic, age 92, passed away on July 15, 2020. Ranka was born in Mostar, Herzegovina and emigrated to the US in 1953. She married Sreten Gajic in Chicago, who passed away in 1991. She was a teacher in public schools, and obtained two Masters Degrees and one Ph.D. Ranka was a member of several Serbian organizations and also Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Church on Palmer Street in Chicago. She was a kind and generous person, and a friend to all. Her hobbies were overseas travels and reading. She is survived by her sister Zorka Miloradovic and her family: daughter Ljiljana Raicevic and her children, Sin Drasko in Toronto and daughter Ana in Australia; Brother Radovan Pejovic with his wife Marija, and son Slobodan and daughter Natalia Tomic and her husband Nebojsa, son Stefan and daughter Lara. Opelo (Funeral Service) Monday, July 20, 2020 11 a.m. at New Gracanica Serbian Orthodox Monastery, 35240 W. Grant Ave., Third Lake, IL. Interment New Gracanica Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Muzyka & Son Funeral Home. For more info, please call (773) 545-3800 or visit Ranka's tribute at www.MuzykaFuneralHome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Gracanica Serbian Orthodox Monastery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Muzyka & Son Funeral Home
5776 West Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
(773) 545-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 17, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jennifer Magnus
July 17, 2020
Though I can't be there, please know my thoughts are with each and everyone in Ranka's family and I'm praying you will be able to find comfort and strength through precious memories. I know how blessed I was to share times with her, but there would have always been room for more. She was such an inspiration to me & will always hold a special place in my heart. With sympathy, Jennifer Magnus
Jennifer Magnus
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved