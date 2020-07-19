Ranka P. Gajic, age 92, passed away on July 15, 2020. Ranka was born in Mostar, Herzegovina and emigrated to the US in 1953. She married Sreten Gajic in Chicago, who passed away in 1991. She was a teacher in public schools, and obtained two Masters Degrees and one Ph.D. Ranka was a member of several Serbian organizations and also Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Church on Palmer Street in Chicago. She was a kind and generous person, and a friend to all. Her hobbies were overseas travels and reading. She is survived by her sister Zorka Miloradovic and her family: daughter Ljiljana Raicevic and her children, Sin Drasko in Toronto and daughter Ana in Australia; Brother Radovan Pejovic with his wife Marija, and son Slobodan and daughter Natalia Tomic and her husband Nebojsa, son Stefan and daughter Lara. Opelo (Funeral Service) Monday, July 20, 2020 11 a.m. at New Gracanica Serbian Orthodox Monastery, 35240 W. Grant Ave., Third Lake, IL. Interment New Gracanica Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Muzyka & Son Funeral Home. For more info, please call (773) 545-3800 or visit Ranka's tribute at www.MuzykaFuneralHome.com
