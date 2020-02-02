|
|
Br. Raphael, the eldest member of the St. Procopius Abbey community, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at St. Patrick's Residence, Naperville, Il. Beloved brother of Mary Kozel Grahmann, Frances Kozel Holan, Lillie Kozel Vecera, Beatrice Kozel Janecka, Albert Kozel, John Kozel, the late Sister Annie Kozel, Joe Kozel, and Alois Kozel; Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 from 7:00pm-9:00pm at St. Procopius Abbey, 5601 College Rd. Lisle, IL 60532. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 10:30am at St. Procopius Abbey. Interment to follow at the Abbey Cemetery. Please visit Powell Funeral Directors (www.powellfuneraldirectors.com) for the life story of Br. Raphael. Arrangements entrusted to Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale, 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020