Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell Funeral Directors
5706 Foxgate Lane (office location)
Hinsdale, IL 60521
630-703-9131
Vigil
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Procopius Abbey
5601 College Rd.
Lisle, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Procopius Abbey
5601 College Rd.
Lisle, IL
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Abbey Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Raphael
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Br. Raphael Vaclav Kozel O.S.B

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Br. Raphael Vaclav Kozel O.S.B Obituary
Br. Raphael, the eldest member of the St. Procopius Abbey community, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at St. Patrick's Residence, Naperville, Il. Beloved brother of Mary Kozel Grahmann, Frances Kozel Holan, Lillie Kozel Vecera, Beatrice Kozel Janecka, Albert Kozel, John Kozel, the late Sister Annie Kozel, Joe Kozel, and Alois Kozel; Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 from 7:00pm-9:00pm at St. Procopius Abbey, 5601 College Rd. Lisle, IL 60532. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 10:30am at St. Procopius Abbey. Interment to follow at the Abbey Cemetery. Please visit Powell Funeral Directors (www.powellfuneraldirectors.com) for the life story of Br. Raphael. Arrangements entrusted to Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale, 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raphael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -