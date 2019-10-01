|
Raquel Rosario Paez, nee Perez, age 89, was born to heaven on September 29, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Dr. Jorge E. Paez, devoted mother of 6, grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 7. She began her life humbly in Central Macareño, Cuba on a sugar cane plantation. She studied at the Colegio Teresiana and Institute de Camaguey before marrying Jorge and beginning her family. In 1962, they fled Cuba and moved to Chicago. Leaving her "lost paradise" of Cuba meant leaving her home and many friends and family, including her father. She overcame many challenges and created a beautiful life for her growing family. She loved her adopted home and was an enthusiastic fan of all things Chicago.
Raquel celebrated a life devoted to others, especially her family. She loved talking to anyone and everyone and had a special gift of making each person feel truly special. She was a talented seamstress who created all of her own clothing including couture quality dresses. She also made gorgeous wedding dresses and First Communion dresses, fabulous Halloween costumes, and lovely outfits for her family. She loved art and music and found beauty in all things great and small.
Raquel is survived by her children: Jorge (Patrice) Paez, Raquel (Charles) Flood, Carlos Paez, Jacqueline (James) Goldman, Edward (Dusty) Paez, Catherine (Winfried) Saenger; her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her siblings, Gladys Montoya, Tomas (Maria Elena) Perez.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra CSOA Annual Fund (https://cso.org/support/Make-a-Gift/) in her memory to celebrate her passion for classical music and the CSO.
Visitation Wednesday, October 2nd, 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass, 11:00 a.m. at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 S. Wolf Rd., Western Springs, IL 60558. Interment, Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home.
