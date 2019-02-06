|
Raquel S. Guerrero (nee Sánchez) Age 84, of the Pilsen community passed away on February 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jose Acosta Guerrero. Cherished mother of Jose Gilberto (Patricia), Mary Theresa (late Reginald Sterling), Silvia Josie (Stanley Garcia), Estela, Cynthia, Ramiro, Leticia Raquel (Richard J. Frenzel), Hortencia (Juan Cervantes), and Frederico Cardenas. Preceded in death by her son David Xavier and grandson Daniel Gilbert. Proud grandmother of 17 and great grandmother of 19. Visitation Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 2pm to 8pm at St. Procopius Church, 1200 West 18th Street. Lying in state Friday, February 8, 2019 from 9am until time of Funeral Mass 10:30am at St. Procopius Church. Burial at St. Mary Cemetery. Raquel was a leader, organizer and activist for over 40 years in the Pilsen Community, beginning in the late 1960's. She retired from CPS as the School Community Representative of Benito Juarez Community Academy High School, a school she fought to have built in the 1970's. Past president of Pilsen Neighbors. Raquel was one of the founders and current president of APO (Asociación Por Derechos Obreros). She will be greatly missed. For info: Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care (630) 445-1439.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2019