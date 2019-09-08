Home

of Surfside, FL, and Chicago, age 90, passed away on August 19, 2019. She was a devoted mother to Orlando (Lury), Carlos (Paula) and Raquel (Patrick); and step-mother to Danilo (Pearl) and Joseph (Paula). She was a beloved grandmother to her 10 grandchildren and step-grandchildren. She is survived by her brother Daniel and sister Dolores. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Antonio del Campo, and 6 brothers and sisters, Manolo, Ezequiel, Carlos, Isabel, Adelaida, and Bitia. She was born in Sagua La Grande, Cuba on November 23, 1928, to Adelaida Santalis Alvarez and the Reverend Manuel Alvarez, both predeceased. She was a board certified physician, president of the Chicago Medical Society Northwest Chapter in 1997, president of the medical staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital in 1992, and a proud and active member of the Cuban Medical Society in Exile. She leaves behind a legacy of selflessness and dedication to family and God. Internment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019
