Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Raul Del Toro Obituary
Raul S. Del Toro, 78 of Dundee, died peacefully, March 15, 2019A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 4-8pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A funeral Mass and burial will be held in Cotulla, Texas.Raul was born October 7, 1940 in Cotulla, Texas the son of Gil and Maria Del Toro. On March 29, 1959 he married Ignacia Torres. Raul was the founder, owner and operator of Del Toro Landscaping and Del Toro Tex Mex Grill. He bred and raised quarter horses and enjoyed quarter horse racing, he also raised cattle.He is survived by his wife, Ignacia, his children, Anna (Juan) Ruiz, Elsa (Joe) Martinez and Raul T. Del Toro, by his seven grandchildren, Angela, Juan, Jr., Christopher, Veronica, Victor, Jr. Joey and Selina and by his 18 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Benito Del Toro, Rodolfo Del Toro, and Rogelio Del Toro and by many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his son, Victor and by his siblings, Anselma, Leonardo, Andrea, Genardo, Hilberto, Celedonia and Apolonia.The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the staff and Avantara Care Center in Elgin for all of the loving care they gave to Raul.For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019
