Ray Fleischer best friend and devoted husband of 71 years to Marlynn Fleischer; proud father of Cary, Ken (Judy), David (Tina), and Adam (Kim); loving grandfather of Holly (Tony), Benjamin (Erica), Rachel (Avi), Tamara (Michael), Johanna, Julia, and Jordan beloved great grandpa of eight, and brother of Larry (the late Beverly) and the late Davie (Lenie); treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many.



Ray lived his commitment to community by serving as President of the of the Skokie School Board 73 ½, Niles Township High School Board 219, and the Skokie Park District Board. He was founder and vice president of McNally Park Little League, a board member of Y-Me Breast Cancer, and a tireless worker for Jewish causes including Israel Bonds and the Niles Township Jewish Congregation where he held numerous leadership roles over 60 years.



Ray will be remembered for his quick wit, humor and unique pun-manship. His eye-rolling one-liners will live on through generations in what forever will be affectionately and lovingly known as "such a grandpa joke."



Chapel service Friday 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ezra-Habonim, the Niles Township Jewish Congregation at www.ehnt.org.