Ray McDaniel, of Puerto Vallarta and formerly of Chicago passed away suddenly, two weeks after his 76th birthday. He was born and raised in Malvern, Arkansas and arrived in Chicago at 17 years old and became a stockbroker. He leaves behind his three loving daughters, Kerri (Dr. Alper) Bilgic, Kimberly and Laura McDaniel, cherished grandfather of Alex and Patrick Rivera, as well as two ex-wives; Linda Pfeiffer and Pat Cohen. Ray was the son of the late Otis and Vela McDaniel and brother of the late Paula Miller. Some of his best moments were spent in the air flying gliders, on the handball court, playing tennis, he excelled at bike racing and loved sailing his boat in the Regattas on Lake Michigan with his friends. He was known for his quick wit and dry sense of humor that made him a lot of friends. Services have already been held in Puerto Vallarta. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary