Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (nee Kosko) and the late Loretta Weber; loving father of Nancy (John) Blair, Roseann (Bob) Seablom, and the late Deacon Philip Bertolani, (Holly); cherished grandfather of Lisa (Spencer) Olson, Michael (Stephanie) Bertolani, Adam Seablom, and Eric Seablom; proud great grandfather of Aria, Kirsten and Charlotte; dear brother of the late Mario (Lolita); beloved uncle and great uncle to many; son of the late Angelo Bertolani and Zelinda Minucciani. Visitation will be held Thursday from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 3918 W. Irving Park Road in Chicago. Funeral Friday, lying in state at 8:15 a.m. till time of Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 a.m. St. Joseph Village of Chicago, 4021 W. Belmont Avenue. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph Village of Chicago will be appreciated. The Bertolani family would like to thank the Staff at St. Joseph Village of Chicago for their support and care for the past two years and to JourneyCare Hospice most recently. "See you later, alligator"…one of dad's favorite quotes. For information please call 773-588-5850 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary