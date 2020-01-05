|
Schaefer, Ray, 82, of Chicago passed December 31, 2019. Survived by many nieces, nephews and in-laws. Preceded in death by his parents, Josephine and Emil, and siblings, Emil, Bob, Bill and Arlene. His passion was college sports and collecting records, and he spent his whole career servicing jukeboxes at Apex Amusement Corp. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11am, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Benedict Nursing and Rehab, 6930 W. Touhy, Niles, IL 60714. Info, Cremation Society of Illinois 773-774-3333.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020