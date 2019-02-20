|
Ray Zlotkowski, 77, an avid golfer of Arlington Heights, loving husband for over fifty years of Chris Zlotkowski (nee Jablonski); dear father of Dina (Jeff) Nelson and Kevin (Lyn) Michaels Zlotkowski; devoted grandfather of Tyler Nelson, Teagan Nelson, Troy Nelson, Matthew Michaels and Joshua Michaels; fond brother of Sandy (Larry) Glinski; cherished uncle of Gary (Celeste), Randy, Keith (Debbie) and Karen (Scott). Visitation Friday, February 22, 2019 from 3pm until 8pm, with a Celebration of Life Service at 6:30pm at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Rd.), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. In lieu of flowers contributions to Ronald McDonald House Charities 1301 W. 22nd Street Suite 905, Oak Brook, IL, 60523 http://rmhccni.org/ appreciated. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2019