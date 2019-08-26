|
|
Rayburn Glenn Young age 77 of Chicago. Beloved husband of Pamela (nee Kendzior) Young for 31 years. Loving father of Rhonda (late Keith) Mulac, Sherri (Louie) Molenda, Lawrence Young, Sgt. Ray (Sue) Young, Amy (Marco) Botello and Heidi Miller. Dear grandpa of Cyndi (Dre), Joey, Jessica-Irene (late Moises), Jackie "Sissy", Will, Michael, Kylie and Grayson. Great grandpa of many. Fond brother of Lee (Dorothy), Norman (Linda), Larry (Colleen) Young, Pamela Brooks and the late James (Ellie) Young. Uncle and cousin of many.
Visitation Tuesday 3-8 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road) Wheeling. Life Celebration Service Wednesday 11:00 am. Cremation Private. To leave a condolence or for more information visit www.funerals.pro or call 847.537.6600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 26, 2019