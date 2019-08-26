Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rayburn Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rayburn Glenn Young

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rayburn Glenn Young Obituary
Rayburn Glenn Young age 77 of Chicago. Beloved husband of Pamela (nee Kendzior) Young for 31 years. Loving father of Rhonda (late Keith) Mulac, Sherri (Louie) Molenda, Lawrence Young, Sgt. Ray (Sue) Young, Amy (Marco) Botello and Heidi Miller. Dear grandpa of Cyndi (Dre), Joey, Jessica-Irene (late Moises), Jackie "Sissy", Will, Michael, Kylie and Grayson. Great grandpa of many. Fond brother of Lee (Dorothy), Norman (Linda), Larry (Colleen) Young, Pamela Brooks and the late James (Ellie) Young. Uncle and cousin of many.

Visitation Tuesday 3-8 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road) Wheeling. Life Celebration Service Wednesday 11:00 am. Cremation Private. To leave a condolence or for more information visit www.funerals.pro or call 847.537.6600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rayburn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now