Raymond A. Adamonis, beloved husband, for 63 years, of Gloria Adamonis. Loving father of David and Lynn (Spindola) Adamonis, Diane Adamonis, Paul and Maria (Floramo) Adamonis, Steven Adamonis, and James and Laura (Miller) Adamonis. Proud grandfather of Erika and Jaclyn Adamonis, Tess (Tyler) McLean, Kathryn (Robert) Marach, Lauren Adamonis, Daniel (Nathalie) Adamonis, and Renee and Mark Adamonis. Great-grandfather of Matthew Jonathan Marach. He was a proud brother, uncle, and friend to many. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church 10621 South Kedvale, Oak Lawn, from 9:00am until time of Mass 10:00am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Little Company of Mary Hospice would be appreciated. Arrangements were entrusted to The Original Lamb Family Funeral & Cremation Service, Rose Lamb, Director. 708-710-9549
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 3, 2020