Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Church
10621 South Kedvale
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Church
10621 South Kedvale
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Adamonis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond A. Adamonis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond A. Adamonis Obituary
Raymond A. Adamonis, beloved husband, for 63 years, of Gloria Adamonis. Loving father of David and Lynn (Spindola) Adamonis, Diane Adamonis, Paul and Maria (Floramo) Adamonis, Steven Adamonis, and James and Laura (Miller) Adamonis. Proud grandfather of Erika and Jaclyn Adamonis, Tess (Tyler) McLean, Kathryn (Robert) Marach, Lauren Adamonis, Daniel (Nathalie) Adamonis, and Renee and Mark Adamonis. Great-grandfather of Matthew Jonathan Marach. He was a proud brother, uncle, and friend to many. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church 10621 South Kedvale, Oak Lawn, from 9:00am until time of Mass 10:00am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Little Company of Mary Hospice would be appreciated. Arrangements were entrusted to The Original Lamb Family Funeral & Cremation Service, Rose Lamb, Director. 708-710-9549
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -