On behalf of Fr. Scott Donahue and Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Raymond Gaumond.
May the angels lead him into paradise; may the martyrs come to welcome him and take him to the holy city, the new and eternal Jerusalem.
Raymond A. Gaumond, age 90, of Oak Brook, longtime member of Butterfield Country Club; beloved husband of Edith, nee Cella; loving father of Julie (Michael) Clarke, the late Anita (Robert) DiNello and the late Gregory R. Gaumond; proud grandfather of Ryan Bristol, Zachary Bristol, Maria DiNello (Bart) Borowiec, John DiNello, Noelle, Marc, Luke and Brooke Gaumond; dear brother of Suzanne (the late Joseph) McGinn and the late Georgette (Walter) Barden and Gerard Gaumond; fond uncle of many. Funeral Services and Interment are Private at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, 1140 West Jackson, Chicago, IL 60607. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.