Raymond A. Hjort
Raymond A. Hjort, 89, passed away in Normal, Illinois on November 5, 2020. Survived by step-daughters Karen M. (Johnson) Snow and Ketti M. (Johnson) Smith; grandchildren Bill Snow, Kerry Snow, Ketti (Smith) Ciardella, David Smith; former son-in-law Jim Snow; nephews and nieces Steve Bear and Scott Bear and their families, Linda Wilson, Barb (Hjort) Homrich, William Hjort, JoAnne (Hjort) Olson and many great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by beloved wife Marie K. (Johnson) Hjort. Private family interment in Indiana. Donations to the American Heart Association. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements. To read Ray's story and share a memory visit www.carmodyflynn.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL 61704
(309) 663-1968
