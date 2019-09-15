|
Raymond A Marshall, age 98, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Pauline, father of Claudia (Darrell) Wabschall, Douglas (Patrice) Marshall and Zachary (Karolina) Marshall. He is also survived by his grandchildren Adam (Melissa Murray) Mellott, Ian Mellott, Jeffrey Mellott, Jacob Marshall, Taylor Marshall, Samantha Marshall, Benjamin Marshall and great granddaughter Maggie Mellott. Memorial visitation will be held Monday, September 16th from 3 pm to 9 pm at Anderson Memorial Funeral Home, 21131 W Renwick Rd, Plainfield, IL 60544. Funeral begins at 10 am sharp Tuesday, September 17th at the funeral home.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019