Raymond A. Poczekaj, age 86, of Hoffman Estates. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Ann Poczekaj. Loving father of Raymond A. (Beth Rooney) Poczekaj and Gina (Robert) Anderberg. Cherished grandfather of Brett, Morgan and Ellie. Devoted son of the late Thomas and Adaline Poczekaj. Caring brother of Pamela (William) Wylie, the late Thomas (Bernie) Poczekaj, Shirley Wade and Donald Poczekaj. Dear uncle of Michael, Donald and Kenneth.
Funeral Service Wednesday 10:30 AM, which can be watched online. Memorial donations in his honor may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 19, 2020.