Raymond A. Rossini, Age 90. Beloved husband of the late Mary nee Dahlberg. Loving father of Suzanne (Frank) Paprocki, Jennifer (late Steven) Gosun, Renee (Jay) Baglieri. Cherished grandfather of Frank (Nicole), Dianna, Suzanne (Carl) Erickson, David, Adam, Michael (Allison) and Katie. Devoted great grandfather of many. Dear brother of the late Olga (late Dante) Capocci and the late Adelmo Rossini. Fond uncle of Darlyne (Frank) DiChristofano and Christina (Tony) Lucchese. Visitation Tuesday Feb. 18 from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 11:30 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Entombment Christ the King Mausoleum, Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Rainbow Hospice Ark, 1550 Bishop Ct., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2020