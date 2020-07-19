On Monday, July 2, 2020, the Battersby family and many other families lost their Patriarch and Hero in a tragic accident. Raymond "Ray" Daniel Battersby, lost his life heading west from his long time home in Park Ridge, Illinois to his Son's farm in the mountains of Utah. There, Ray was to reunite with his loving Wife of 73 years Anna "Ann" Mary Battersby. Ray was 94 yrs young when the car accident occurred in Laramie, Wyoming on I80west. Raymond was born on April 9, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois. Orphaned at 6 yrs old, he spent his entire formative years at St. Mary's Catholic Training School in Des Plaines, Illinois. At that time Maryville was a completely self sustained orphanage where all children took part in the daily runnings of a farm and facility that housed, schooled, clothed, and fed nearly 1000 kids. Maryville Academy would become the place where Raymond would be blessed to meet his best friends and enormous future extended family. As a young boy Ray worked in the orphanage shoe shop for years until his early entrance into the Navy at 17 yrs old. Ray's proud service to his country during WWII was mostly spent on the U.S.S Adair–APA 91, as a Coxswain, piloting Landing Crafts for troops and equipment. At the end of the war, Raymond returned to the his family at the orphanage. There, his loving and official legal guardian Monsignor Mulcahey, gave Ray a $3000 loan to buy his own shoe repair shop in Chicago, Illinois. From there, Raymond worked for Sinclair Oil delivering home heating oil. Soon after, Ray "Batts" bought his own oil truck and got into his lifelong work in Petroleum Distribution. In 1954 he started Mid-Town Petroleum, a successful oil company that he would eventually hand over reigns to his Son Bill Battersby and then finally, Son in Law Jeff Hart. Ray was a tireless worker and self made man who didn't fully retire until the young age of 89 yrs old. Back in 1947 Raymond met his devoted, dear, surviving Wife and lifetime love Ann Battersby now 91, at a carnival where they eventually fell in love forever. Ray is survived by his loving Daughter Mary Jo Battersby Hart, Son in Law Jeff Hart, Grandchildren Raymond James "RJ", Carson, and Mackenzie Hart. Raymond is also survived by his Son Bill Battersby, Daughter in Law Diana Murdock Battersby, Grandchildren Tyler, Ashley, Ryan "Zoo", AnnaPaula, and Adam Battersby with Ray's Great Grandchildren Zion and Denali Raymond Battersby. In 2005, Ray, along with his fellow orphan friends, wrote a book titled, An Orphanage Revisited, a history of Maryville Academy. Ray Daniel Battersby was a kind and generous man who loved all things Chicago, like Baseball and Portillos. He was tirelessly devoted to his Wife and Family of whom he was so proud of. He worked hard everyday and was always willing to be there for others in need no matter how big or small. As soon as Ray was greeted with the many, many people who's lives he touched that went before him, you can rest assured that he went straight to work up there!





