|
|
Raymond Benjamin Sofia, beloved husband of Christine Sofia; devoted father of Frank (Jodi) Nebbia, Phyllis (Sebastian) Ottolino, Cathy (Paul) Pierce, Raymond A. (the late Roxanne) Sofia, Jeffrey Sofia, Joseph (Mary) Sofia, Michelle (John) Collins, Michael Sofia, Christopher (Jennifer) Sofia and Brian Sofia; cherished grandfather of 17, great grandfather of 9; dear brother of Frank, the late vera and the late Mary and dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday, family and friends are asked to gather 9:00 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.). Funeral Service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3:00-9:00 p.m. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes. com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019