Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Sofia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Benjamin Sofia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Benjamin Sofia Obituary
Raymond Benjamin Sofia, beloved husband of Christine Sofia; devoted father of Frank (Jodi) Nebbia, Phyllis (Sebastian) Ottolino, Cathy (Paul) Pierce, Raymond A. (the late Roxanne) Sofia, Jeffrey Sofia, Joseph (Mary) Sofia, Michelle (John) Collins, Michael Sofia, Christopher (Jennifer) Sofia and Brian Sofia; cherished grandfather of 17, great grandfather of 9; dear brother of Frank, the late vera and the late Mary and dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday, family and friends are asked to gather 9:00 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.). Funeral Service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3:00-9:00 p.m. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes. com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -