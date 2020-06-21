Raymond Blum
Raymond Blum, husband of Penny (Phyllis Neigoff) son of the late Irving & Shirley (Glisker) Blum; fond brother-in-law of Marcia & Larry Rabin, Eugene & Judy Neigoff; uncle to Andrew (Barb) Rabin, Scott Rabin (Jen Kurk); great uncle to Bryan & Matthew Rabin. Secretary for 30 years, Decalogue Lodge #160 (Chicago Lodge #457) Loyal Lodge #1007 and Glenview Lodge #1058. In lieu of flowers, donation should be sent directly to: Illinois Masonic Charities 2866 Via Verde, Springfield, IL 62703. Due to the pandemic services are private. To leave condolences and for information: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
