Raymond C. Goodwin, 89, of Homewood, peacefully passed away in his home on Sunday, April 14, 2019. He leaves his wife of 64 years, Lillian (Sadek), his children, grandchildren and many close friends and neighbors. Born and raised in Chicago, he was the son of George and Mary (White) Goodwin. Ray was a 1948 graduate of Calumet High School (Chicago). He was an Army veteran and worked for R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company for 42 years. After his marriage to Lillian on October 2, 1954, they moved to Homewood in 1956. He loved Homewood, even being honored twice with Homewood's Beautification Award. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, wood working and gardening. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Ray is survived by his wife and children, Michael (Elizabeth) Goodwin of Dwight, IL, Anita Goodwin of Niles, IL, Alan (Bonnie) Goodwin of Homewood, Jean (Mark) Rausch of Park Ridge, IL and Raymond (Beth) Goodwin of North Oaks, MN. Grandchildren: James Goodwin, Susan (Brittani) Goodwin, Marianne Goodwin, Katherine Goodwin, Thomas Tranckitello, Ryan (Bethany) Goodwin, Samantha (Chris) Miller, Lilly Rausch, Ian Goodwin, Peter Goodwin; Great Grandchildren: Carly and Haley Goodwin. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Joseph Goodwin and sister Mary Townsend. The Goodwin family appreciates the compassionate care Edmar Toque provided Ray during his final years. Tews-Ryan Funeral Home is handling arrangements. There will be a memorial mass at St Joseph Catholic Church, 17951 Dixie Hwy, Homewood, IL on Saturday, May 25th at 11:30. In leu of flowers for the mass, donations to Misericordia ( www.misericordia.com ) or St Joseph Catholic Church (Homewood) are appreciated. For further information contact 708-798-5300 or tews-ryanfh.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary