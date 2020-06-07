Raymond C. Kratz, 78, passed away on Monday, June, 1, 2020 at Resurrection Hospital. Due to the ongoing impacts of the pandemic, a service will not be held at this time. A memorial and celebration of life service will be held at a later date.Mr. Kratz was born on October 9, 1941 in Cook County and was the son of William Kratz and Ethel Holborn Kratz, who are both deceased. He was also preceded in death by the love of his life and childhood sweetheart, Sandra Lee Schultz Kratz to whom he was married for 54 years and whom he had missed every day since her death in 2014. Two brothers, Paul Kratz and William Kratz also are predeceased. Mr. Kratz retired as a Lieutenant from the Chicago Fire Department in 1999 after 32 years of service as a firefighter. He was a veteran of the United States Army. His wife, Sandy who was Ray's avid supporter would often listen to radio calls and took his two sons to scenes of fires in order for his sons to see their father fight fires. He was their hero. When his boys were young, Ray enjoyed spending time with them and Sandy traveling and camping around the country on family vacations. Mr. Kratz was also an avid photographer, painter and loved to read but by far his greatest passion was his marriage to Sandy Schultz.Mr. Kratz is survived by two sons Brian S. Kratz (Natalie) of Gold Canyon, AZ, Steven R. Kratz (Lori) of Bloomingdale, IL, two grandchildren Brianna Kratz (Andrew) of Milwaukee, WI, Captain US Army Lucas Kratz (Guinevere) of Fayetteville, NC, two sisters Margaret Jeschke of Kenosha, WI and Kathryn Marik of St. Louis, MO, special niece Kristy Flood, Mt. Prospect, IL as well as several other nieces and nephews.The family would like to especially thank Dino and Carmen Cozzone for their friendship and kind support they gave to Ray and Sandy over the years as well as Touching Hearts at Home, Home Care Agency, Jeff Bryk and Ray's caregiver Heather Gillano, the caring nurses of Resurrection Infusion Center and Illinois Cancer Specialists and Dr. Peter Kiefer. The family kindly requests that any donations considered be made in Ray's name to the Chicago Fire Department Widows and Orphans Fund.