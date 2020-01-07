Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
708-614-9900
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
17100 S. 69th Ave.
Tinley Park, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
17100 S. 69th Ave.
Tinley Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond C. Phillips

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond C. Phillips Obituary
Raymond C. Phillips. Age 89. Air Force Veteran Korean War. Beloved husband of the late Rose nee Radatz; loving father of Vicki (Paul) Lyons, Chuck (Michelle) Phillips and Timmy Phillips; devoted grandfather of Casey (Violet), John (Jessica), Nick, Maggie (Matt), Sean and the late Brigitte; dear great grandfather of 5; cherished brother of the late Walter (late Shirley); fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; friend and neighbor of many. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 p.m. at Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park. Lying in state Thursday 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 17100 S. 69th Ave. Tinley Park. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Good Shepherd Manor. (708)614-9900
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -