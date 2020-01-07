|
Raymond C. Phillips. Age 89. Air Force Veteran Korean War. Beloved husband of the late Rose nee Radatz; loving father of Vicki (Paul) Lyons, Chuck (Michelle) Phillips and Timmy Phillips; devoted grandfather of Casey (Violet), John (Jessica), Nick, Maggie (Matt), Sean and the late Brigitte; dear great grandfather of 5; cherished brother of the late Walter (late Shirley); fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; friend and neighbor of many. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 p.m. at Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park. Lying in state Thursday 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 17100 S. 69th Ave. Tinley Park. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Good Shepherd Manor. (708)614-9900
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 7, 2020