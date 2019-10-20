|
|
Raymond C. Braatz, Sr. age 87 of Downers Grove, Illinois passed away on October 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Virginia Braatz for 62 years; devoted father to Raymond Braatz, Jr. (deceased), Robert (Ann) Braatz, and Beverly (Keith) Carlson; loving grandfather to Katie and Steven (Brenda) Braatz, and Chris and Amanda (deceased) Carlson.
Ray served in the Air Force during the Korean War, followed by a 37 year career in telecommunications. Ray enjoyed traveling with his wife, wood carving and golfing with his buddies. Most importantly, Ray was known for being a family man, who was extremely involved with his children and grandchildren.
Visitation (9:00 a.m.) and mass (10:00 a.m.) on Saturday, October 26, at St. Mary of Gostyn Church, 445 Prairie Ave., Downers Grove, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019