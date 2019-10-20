Home

St Mary of Gostyn Church
444 Wilson St
Downers Grove, IL 60515
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary of Gostyn Church
445 Prairie Ave.
Downers Grove, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Gostyn Church
445 Prairie Ave.
Downers Grove, IL
More Obituaries for Raymond Braatz
Raymond Carl Braatz

Raymond Carl Braatz Obituary
Raymond C. Braatz, Sr. age 87 of Downers Grove, Illinois passed away on October 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Virginia Braatz for 62 years; devoted father to Raymond Braatz, Jr. (deceased), Robert (Ann) Braatz, and Beverly (Keith) Carlson; loving grandfather to Katie and Steven (Brenda) Braatz, and Chris and Amanda (deceased) Carlson.

Ray served in the Air Force during the Korean War, followed by a 37 year career in telecommunications. Ray enjoyed traveling with his wife, wood carving and golfing with his buddies. Most importantly, Ray was known for being a family man, who was extremely involved with his children and grandchildren.

Visitation (9:00 a.m.) and mass (10:00 a.m.) on Saturday, October 26, at St. Mary of Gostyn Church, 445 Prairie Ave., Downers Grove, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019
