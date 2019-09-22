Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home
17909 S. 94th Ave.
Tinley Park, IL
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:15 AM
Lawn Funeral Home
17909 S. 94th Ave.
Tinley Park, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Lawn Funeral Home
17909 S. 94th Ave.
Tinley Park, IL
Raymond Castrogiovanni Obituary
Raymond "Ron" Castrogiovanni, Age 85, beloved husband of the late Evelyn (nee Mazor); loving father of Gary, Ron (Sandy), Barry (Andrea), Jay (Donna) and Bob (Susie) Castrogiovanni; cherished grandfather of Michael, Mark, Katie, Therese, Emma, Ryan, Maggie, Maria, Nicholas, Nina and Kaitlin. Devoted nephew of Vince Castrogiovanni. Ron was a former Garfield Ridge resident, and former owner of the White Hen Pantry in Chicago on Archer and Nagle. He was a long time parishioner at St. Daniel the Prophet Church in Chicago, and honorary member of Clear Ridge Baseball program. Visitation Sunday 2 to 6 P.M. Funeral Monday 9:15 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Francis of Assisi Church. Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to the . Funeral info (708)532-3100
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019
