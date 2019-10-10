|
Raymond D. "Sonny" Green Jr. died peacefully on September 19 at age 77 in Alpharetta, Georgia. Raymond grew up in Lake Forest, Illinois where his late parents, Raymond D. Green Sr. and Mary Theresa Whittaker Green, had moved north from Roanoke, Alabama in the 1940s. At LFHS, according to longtime friend Oliver McClory, "Ray was everything." Elected president of his class, he was an outstanding athlete in football, basketball, and track. As co-captain of the football team, he was named to the all-Chicago area first team. He transferred from Lawrence College to UCLA where he played on the varsity football team.
Following graduation, Raymond worked for IBM as a successful sales executive and subsequently moved to Atlanta with his artist wife, Tinka Hathaway Green. In Atlanta he became a consultant to charter schools throughout the South and started a small business called Sweet Feet that sold shoes with a coiled spring embedded in the heel.
Raymond's contagious sense of humor, exuberant love of life, and loyalty to his many childhood friends were always on display when he returned to Lake Forest for high school reunions and other occasions.
He was predeceased by his wife Tinka; his son, Tad Rice Green; and his brother, Andrew Joseph Green. He is survived by his brothers Rodney Bryant (Elizabeth) Green and Michael Keith (Gayle) Green; his stepdaughter, Kaitlan Yochum McCarthy; and grandchildren Marjani Green, Najee Green, Sydni Green and Taj Green.
Raymond's ashes will be spread in Lake Michigan at a small gathering of family and friends in Chicago on Oct. 12. Donations may be made to the Gifford Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence (www.lawcenter.giffords.org). For more information, please contact Raymond's cousin, David Greene ([email protected]).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 10, 2019