MOUNTAIN VIEW FUNERAL HOME - Blairsville
513 # 3 MURPHY HWY
Blairsville, GA 30512
(706) 745-3456
For more information about
Raymond Fogelson
Raymond David Fogelson


1933 - 2020
Raymond David Fogelson Obituary
Dr. Raymond David Fogelson, age 86 of Chicago, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Monday January 20, 2020 following a short illness. Dr. Fogelson was born on August 23, 1933 in Red Bank, New Jersey, the son of the late William Fogelson and late Pearl Schwartz.

Raymond loved living part time in the mountains of Blairsville, Georgia. He was a Professor of Anthropology at the University of Chicago where his field of research and study included Native Americans in Cherokee, NC and in Oklahoma. He is preceded in death in 1998 by his beloved sister, Florence Blumberg, of Blairsville, Georgia.

Survivors include his loving wife & best-friend, Karen Luckritz of Chicago, nephew Fred Blumberg of Lakewood New Jersey, niece Judy Blumberg of Lakeville Ohio, cousins Bette Feinstein of New Jersey and Andrew Schwarz of Lake Forest, California, two step-children, Lisa Luckritz of Schaumburg, Illinois, Brian Luckritz of Merrillville, Indiana, and two step grandchildren, Charlotte Peterson & Aaron Peterson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (North Carolina Community Foundation, 3737 Glenwood Ave., Suite 460, Raleigh, NC 27612 1-800-532-1349) in Raymond's memory.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020
