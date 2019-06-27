|
Raymond Devlin, age 91, Korean War Army Veteran, beloved husband of Caroline, nee DeBartolo; loving father of Cathy (late Greg) Roman, Robert, and the late Raymond (Terri); dear grandfather of Nicole, Natalie, Jason, Joseph, Brittany, and Ian. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles on Friday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Funeral Saturday 9:15 am to St. Paul of the Cross Church Mass 10:00 am. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations to Honor Flight Chicago (www.honorflightchicago.org) appreciated. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 27, 2019