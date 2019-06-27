Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
For more information about
Raymond Devlin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Niles, IL
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:15 AM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Niles, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul of the Cross Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Devlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Devlin


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raymond Devlin Obituary
Raymond Devlin, age 91, Korean War Army Veteran, beloved husband of Caroline, nee DeBartolo; loving father of Cathy (late Greg) Roman, Robert, and the late Raymond (Terri); dear grandfather of Nicole, Natalie, Jason, Joseph, Brittany, and Ian. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles on Friday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Funeral Saturday 9:15 am to St. Paul of the Cross Church Mass 10:00 am. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations to Honor Flight Chicago (www.honorflightchicago.org) appreciated. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now