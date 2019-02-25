Home

Raymond "Bo" Kosteck, age 83, passed away on February 23, 2019. Loving husband to late Jackie Kosteck and brother late Leonard Kosteck. He is survived by daughter Pam (Eric) Hitzeman, FL; Elly (Doug) Dannewitz, Geneva, IL and their children Penny, Cesi and Colton; brother Paul and sister Carol; spouse Helen Augustine. Ray was a gentle soul who loved his family, the outdoors, animals, a good laugh, singing and helping anyone in need. He lived life to the fullest and will be missed by all of those he touched. Services private. Donations may be made to or Best Friend's Animal Sanctuary.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019
