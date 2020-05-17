Raymond E. Daggy
Raymond E. Daggy, age 74, at rest May 8, 2020; Beloved husband of 50 years to Darlene (nee Manthei); Loving father of Michael, Cindy (Paul) Carey, Jennifer (Justin) Taulbee, and the late Janet Korecky; Cherished grandfather of Jacob, Gabriel, Owen, Lilly, Quinten, Mallory, Abigail, Henry, and Grace; Fond brother of the late Linda (late Anthony) Uriaus; Dear brother in-law of Richard (Diane) Manthei, Barbara (Gerald) Piekarski, Robert Manthei, Ronald Manthei, and Patricia (Richard) Knight; Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; Services are private; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, Chicago Ridge; For info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
