Raymond E. Daggy, age 74, at rest May 8, 2020; Beloved husband of 50 years to Darlene (nee Manthei); Loving father of Michael, Cindy (Paul) Carey, Jennifer (Justin) Taulbee, and the late Janet Korecky; Cherished grandfather of Jacob, Gabriel, Owen, Lilly, Quinten, Mallory, Abigail, Henry, and Grace; Fond brother of the late Linda (late Anthony) Uriaus; Dear brother in-law of Richard (Diane) Manthei, Barbara (Gerald) Piekarski, Robert Manthei, Ronald Manthei, and Patricia (Richard) Knight; Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; Services are private; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, Chicago Ridge; For info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.