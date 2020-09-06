1/
Raymond E. Fendler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond E. Fendler, age 82, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of the late Donna Mae (nee Page); loving father of Linda (Craig Augustine) Oskvarek, Michael (Kathleen Gillespie) and Jacqueline (Robert) Mesec; cherished grandfather of Jason (Kristina), Matthew, Michael and Frankie; great grandfather of Jack and Davis; dear brother of the late Katherine (William) Flynn, Bernard (Pat), Delores (the late Tony), the late Richard (Reva) and Rita (the late George); brother in law of Mary (the late Jack), Don (Joanne)and the late Dennis (Carrie); uncle to many and friend to all.

In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the State of Illinois, which allows 125 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, 7740 S. Western Ave. Chicago, IL 60620. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL.

Please visit www.blakelawnoaklawn.com and leave an online condolence to the Fendler family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 5, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
timothy schroeder
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved