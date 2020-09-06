Raymond E. Fendler, age 82, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of the late Donna Mae (nee Page); loving father of Linda (Craig Augustine) Oskvarek, Michael (Kathleen Gillespie) and Jacqueline (Robert) Mesec; cherished grandfather of Jason (Kristina), Matthew, Michael and Frankie; great grandfather of Jack and Davis; dear brother of the late Katherine (William) Flynn, Bernard (Pat), Delores (the late Tony), the late Richard (Reva) and Rita (the late George); brother in law of Mary (the late Jack), Don (Joanne)and the late Dennis (Carrie); uncle to many and friend to all.
In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the State of Illinois, which allows 125 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, 7740 S. Western Ave. Chicago, IL 60620. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL.
