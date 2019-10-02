Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church

Raymond E. Gierut, WWII Navy Veteran, beloved husband of the late Emily R. (nee Tomaskovic); loving father of Richard (Diane) and the late Raymond G. Gierut; dearest grandfather of Christopher (Holly), Matthew and Christine Gierut; dearest great grandfather of Christopher Jr.; cherished brother of Rosemary (the late Edwin) Niemec, the late Stanley (the late Ann), and the late Charles (Dolores) Gierut; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3 to 8 P.M. Funeral Saturday 9:00 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church. Mass 9:30 A.M. Entombment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Funeral info (708) 532-3100
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 2, 2019
