I will always remember Mr. Ives. I went to holy family grade school and I know that lives right there behind the church. He was the custodian at his school he was always involved with anything at the school.

He always had a great smile for everyone he he met. He was never shy about giving hugs. He was great man had a great wife and great kids who i was very lucky to know. God has got you now Mr. Ives and so has peace.

Linda Hoover (Krause)

Friend