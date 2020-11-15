Raymond Edward Ives, Sr., age 86, of Waukegan, IL passed away recently. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Therese Ives (née Brean). Raymond served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was an avid golfer and good friend to many. He loved his wife and their family very much. In addition to his wife Therese, he is survived by children, Rosemary (Warren), Raymond (Cindy Jo), Maryann (Jami), and Tim (Meg); 7 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren. He will be deeply missed. Arrangements are entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home. Please visit www.gurneesalatafh.com
to view obituary and sign guestbook. For information call, 847-244-1155.