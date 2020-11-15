1/
Raymond E. Ives Sr.

Raymond Edward Ives, Sr., age 86, of Waukegan, IL passed away recently. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Therese Ives (née Brean). Raymond served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was an avid golfer and good friend to many. He loved his wife and their family very much. In addition to his wife Therese, he is survived by children, Rosemary (Warren), Raymond (Cindy Jo), Maryann (Jami), and Tim (Meg); 7 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren. He will be deeply missed. Arrangements are entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home. Please visit www.gurneesalatafh.com to view obituary and sign guestbook. For information call, 847-244-1155.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gurnee Salata Funeral Home
4190 Old Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 244-1155
Memories & Condolences

November 14, 2020
Ray,
Always a friend. RIP. My thoughts and Prayers are with your family
Joe Bakshis
Friend
November 14, 2020
So sorry for the loss. I remember Ray when we worked Bingo and at James athletic events at St. Annie’s. Blessings and Peace to you all.
Mary Roberts
Acquaintance
November 14, 2020
Raymond: Always enjoyed our days at Holy Family School. I have many good memories and you always had a good story to share. May you forever rest in peace, my friend. Terrence "Chops" Grom
Terrence Grom
Friend
November 14, 2020
I only met Ray a few times, but he had a quick wit and was fun to talk to. I know he had a sense of family, faith and charity which are traits to admire.
Friends of Ray's Daughter Maryann
Denise Philyaw and Gina Trychta
Acquaintance
November 14, 2020
Many good memories of a wonderful and dedicated man. We will miss seeing him at Foss Park Golf Course. Always asked about my dad. So thoughtful and kind!
Hank & Kathy (Sandahl) Govekar
Friend
November 14, 2020
Bob Sandahl
Friend
November 14, 2020
My condolences to Theresa and family. Ray was a great guy, so sorry to hear about his passing. May God be a comforting presence for you all. Love, Kathy Bittner
Kathy Bittner
Friend
November 14, 2020
My most sincere sympathy to your family. You really hadn’t change much over the years.
Theresa (Krause) Anderko
Acquaintance
November 13, 2020
Our condolence to the whole family at this sad time of your loved one. He was a great man to know, and raised a great family.
Bill & Bernice Jordan and Family
Gina Jordan
Grandparent
November 13, 2020

Ray was a fixture at Foss Park. Always a pleasure to talk with, he always had something to say. Just saw Ray last week at Foss,only had time to wave. Now I wish we stopped and had are usual chat. God Bless Ray
John Price
Acquaintance
November 13, 2020
Mr. Ives was always kind and helpful during my years at Holy Family. He was very kind to my parents as well. May he RIP. God Bless Mr. Ives and his family.
Michael Babicz
Student
November 13, 2020
I do remember your father at Holy Family. Especially when we helped with lunches. So sorry for your loss. Prayers to your family.
Launa Cormier (gervais)
Student
November 13, 2020
Mr.Ives was a great guy. Condolences to the family.
Tim Graham
November 13, 2020
Sorry to hear this. He was a wonderful person. My deepest condolences to you all.
Shan McCombs
Student
November 13, 2020
Mr.Ives, what a wonderful man. I remember seeing him everyday at school, he always had a smile for everyone. He knew everyone by name. He will forever be a Holy Family Panther. RIP, Mr. Ives. Lea-Ann (Graham) Fernandez
Lea-Ann Fernandez
Friend
November 13, 2020
Mr. Ives was a favorite at Holy Family. We appreciated his hard work and happy attitude.
He will always be remembered in our hearts.
Kathy and Terry Bunk
Neighbor
November 13, 2020
My deepest sympathies for the loss of your father . Mr Ives was a landmark at Holy Family School he always shared a smile . May your memories of your father help to ease the loss you feel in your hearts. Godspeed
Michele Postich
Friend
November 13, 2020
I will always remember Mr. Ives. I went to holy family grade school and I know that lives right there behind the church. He was the custodian at his school he was always involved with anything at the school.
He always had a great smile for everyone he he met. He was never shy about giving hugs. He was great man had a great wife and great kids who i was very lucky to know. God has got you now Mr. Ives and so has peace.
Linda Hoover (Krause)
Friend
