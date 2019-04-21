Raymond E. Murphy, age 92, born August 12, 1926 in Joliet, Illinois. Ray was a beloved husband for 67 years to Jean Murphy, nee Snyder. Loving father to Tom and Ray, and his daughter-in-law Caitlin. Cherished brother to Cottie Hacker, nee Murphy. He was a great husband and father, but he was the best Poppy and Grampy to his grandchildren; Bryan, Mariah, Sean, Siobhan, MaryKate and Meaghan. He worked hard. He played hard. He served in both World War II and Korea. He was a self made man who rose to the executive levels in his field. He loved his sports teams (Bears & Notre Dame at the top of the list) and enjoyed nothing better than cheering on his family in their endeavors. We will miss Big Murph, but he will always be in our hearts. We are happy he is at peace and know that he is enjoying a round of golf and an intense game of Gin Rummy with Tommy and Bryan. The family will have a private ceremony to celebrate his life and our love. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Info: 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary