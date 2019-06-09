|
|
Raymond E. O'Connor, 94, died peacefully in his home on May 29, 2019. Dearly beloved husband of Renate, devoted father of Rita (Ed) Konstanty, Elaine (Jim)McCarthy, David (Sandra) and Mark (Beth); cherished grandfather of Corey (Vania), Kathleen, Ana, Kevin, Eric, Sean, Logan, Adam and Kendall; fond brother of Bettyan Hrkel. Family and friends will gather at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, 7740 S. Western Ave., Chicago, on Friday, August 9, from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11a.m. Rev. Tom McCarthy, OSA, officiating. Military honors to follow. Private burial St. Mary Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Contributions in Ray's memory to St. Rita High School, www.stritahs.com or , , greatly appreciated. Please visit RAYMOND O'CONNOR BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Arrangements by CENTRAL CHAPELS, Chicago, 773-581-9000.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019