Home

POWERED BY

Services
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
773-581-9000
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel
7740 S. Western Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rita High School
7740 S. Western Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond O'Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond E. O'Connor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond E. O'Connor Obituary
Raymond E. O'Connor, 94, died peacefully in his home on May 29, 2019. Dearly beloved husband of Renate, devoted father of Rita (Ed) Konstanty, Elaine (Jim)McCarthy, David (Sandra) and Mark (Beth); cherished grandfather of Corey (Vania), Kathleen, Ana, Kevin, Eric, Sean, Logan, Adam and Kendall; fond brother of Bettyan Hrkel. Family and friends will gather at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, 7740 S. Western Ave., Chicago, on Friday, August 9, from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11a.m. Rev. Tom McCarthy, OSA, officiating. Military honors to follow. Private burial St. Mary Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Contributions in Ray's memory to St. Rita High School, www.stritahs.com or , , greatly appreciated. Please visit RAYMOND O'CONNOR BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Arrangements by CENTRAL CHAPELS, Chicago, 773-581-9000.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now