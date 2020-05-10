Raymond E. Omiecinski, 81, of Waterford, WI passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home.Born in Chicago, Illinois on October 8, 1938, he was the son of Walter and Mary (nee Turlo) Omiecinski. His early life was spent in Chicago, where he graduated from Chicago Vocational High School and Local 134 IBEW Apprenticeship Program. On September 9, 1961, he was united in marriage to Sharon Williams at St. John de LaSalle Catholic Church in Chicago. Following marriage, they resided in Chicago before moving to Dolton, Illinois and Dyer, Indiana. They have been residents of Waterford since 1997.Ray worked as a journeyman electrician in Chicago. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington and volunteered at Linden Grove in Mukwonago. He enjoyed following Chicago sports, including the Cubs, White Sox and Bears.Ray is survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Scott (Kristina) Omiecinski and Cheryl (Tom) Yadron; grandchildren, Ryne (Natalie) and Bryce Omiecinski, and Alex and Andrew Yadron; brothers, Art (Susan) and Ken (Marta); sister-in-law, Karon Dobin and brother-in-law, Jim (Sheryl) Williams. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Ray was preceded in death by his parents and brothers-in-law, Bill and John Williams and Ken Dobin.The family would like to thank the staff at Linden Grove Rehab and the staff with Aurora at Home Hospice for their care and compassion during this time.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wisconsin Parkinson's Association.Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory625 S. Browns Lake DriveBurlington, WI 53105(262) 763-3434