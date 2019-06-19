Home

Raymond E. Wilk Obituary
Wilk , Raymond E. Raymond E. Wilk, Age 81. Beloved son of the late Joseph F. and Frances A. (nee Wnek) Wilk. Loving brother of Dolores A. Wilk. Fond nephew, cousin and friend of many. He also leaves behind his beloved Chihuahua, Tasz. Visitation Friday June 21 from 3 to 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Saturday 10:00 a.m. from the funeral home to Our Lady Mother of the Church for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019
