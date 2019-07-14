Raymond Earl Hoff, beloved husband, brother, father and grandfather, died peacefully at his home in Palatine IL on July 10, 2019. Born March 24, 1934 in Norfolk, VA to the late Jake and Frances Hoff. Devoted husband for 56 years of Susan M Hoff, nee Dentler. Ray is survived by his sons Jonathan and David (Jodi) Hoff, grand-daughter Mia Miller, his brother Robert (the late Donna) and sister Doris Hess (the late William), sisters-in-law Diane Moore (Terry) and Kathlene Vliek (Richard) and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by brother Ronald (Ann). Raymond earned a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Utah Salt Lake City after graduating from Beloit College. He was a research chemist who specialized in polymerization catalysts and held 29 patents. A proud member of the American Chemical Society and Editor of the "Handbook of Transition Metal Polymerization Catalysts." Ray attended The Orchard Evangelical Free Church, and enjoyed fishing and working in his tomato garden.Visitation 3 PM to 8 PM, Sunday, July 14th, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine. Funeral Service 10 AM, Monday, July 15th at the funeral home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or Wycliffe Bible Translators. Info 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019