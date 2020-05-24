Raymond F. Goberville, Jr., age 84, died May 5, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Raymond Sr. and Margaret Goberville. He leaves behind his devoted wife Patricia (nee Zimmermann), son David (Thea) Goberville, daughter Amy (Mike) Barr and the grandchildren Natalie, Katie, Charley and Jettson. He is survived by his sisters Eleanor Wells and Maureen (late Jack) Boss and his brother Thomas (Linne) Goberville.
Ray graduated from St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer, Indiana, where he earned a degree in accounting. He served in the Army. Ray's outgoing personality and natural people skills led him into sales where he had a successful 40 plus years career in insurance. He sang in the Holy Cross Church choir and supported his children's activities. He was a wonderful man who cared deeply for his family. He enjoyed curling, gardening, building model shops and watching Bears football on the TV.
We want to thank Lincolnshire Assisted Care and Suncrest Hospice for Ray's good care. A memorial service will be held once family and friends can gather safely. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or The American Cancer Society.
Ray graduated from St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer, Indiana, where he earned a degree in accounting. He served in the Army. Ray's outgoing personality and natural people skills led him into sales where he had a successful 40 plus years career in insurance. He sang in the Holy Cross Church choir and supported his children's activities. He was a wonderful man who cared deeply for his family. He enjoyed curling, gardening, building model shops and watching Bears football on the TV.
We want to thank Lincolnshire Assisted Care and Suncrest Hospice for Ray's good care. A memorial service will be held once family and friends can gather safely. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or The American Cancer Society.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.