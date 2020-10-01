1/1
Raymond G. Kurz
Raymond G. Kurz, age 89; U.S. Army Veteran; beloved husband of the late Barbara J. Kurz, nee Leck; loving father of Raymond S. (Sherri) Kurz and the late Bryan K. Kurz; cherished grandfather of Zachary Kurz, Kylie Kurz, Ellie Kurz, and Katie Kurz. Visitation Saturday, October 3rd, 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden) Downers Grove. Interment to follow at Clarendon Hills Cemetery. An online guestbook and tribute page can be found at www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home. 630-968-1000.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
October 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan
