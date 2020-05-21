Raymond H. Fahle, age 89, May 17, 2020. Devoted husband of Gloria and the late Marlene. Loved father of Michael (Lori) Fahle and Jeffrey (Judy) Fahle; step father of Stephen (Debbie) Berg and Arnold (Lois) Berg and dear grandfather to Kelly, Timothy and the late Michelle Fahle. Private funeral and burial services will be held. Memorials to Peace Lutheran Church, 24024 W. Main St. Plainfield, IL. Arrangements by the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville. Info 630 355 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 21, 2020.