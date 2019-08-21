|
Raymond H. Masco, Age 86, passed away August 18, 2019. Born and raised in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Ray is the loving son to the late Raymond and Laura (Rizzo) Masco; dearest brother to Mary (the late Arthur) Lundell, the late John (the late Dolores), the late Matthew (Marianne); cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. Ray was a Korean Veteran, and an accomplished interior designer and antique dealer in Chicago, Naples, New Orleans and Beverly Hills. Services will be private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 21, 2019