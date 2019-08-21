Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Masco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond H. Masco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond H. Masco Obituary
Raymond H. Masco, Age 86, passed away August 18, 2019. Born and raised in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Ray is the loving son to the late Raymond and Laura (Rizzo) Masco; dearest brother to Mary (the late Arthur) Lundell, the late John (the late Dolores), the late Matthew (Marianne); cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. Ray was a Korean Veteran, and an accomplished interior designer and antique dealer in Chicago, Naples, New Orleans and Beverly Hills. Services will be private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.