Raymond H Oswalt 91 of Arl Hts IL passed peacefully on July 27th surrounded by his beloved family. He was born in Johnstown, PA to Raymond H. Oswalt, and Lillian Oswalt (nee Webster). Upon graduating Braddock HS, Ray served as sergeant in the Marine Corps from 1945-1950. He was the eldest of his siblings Jim (decease), Gail, Jerry, and Shirley (deceased). In 1950 Ray met Mary Lou (nee Nehlsen) and it was love at first sight. They wed shortly thereafter and were blessed with four children; Russell Steven (deceased), Dale Stewart (Jeannie), Lora Marie (deceased), Amy Ruth Lakin (Carl), and grandchildren; Justin and Kyle. Ray is also survived by nieces and a nephew who affectionately called him "Unkie". Private family service. Donations welcomed to Heartland Hospice 2100 Sanders Rd. #100 Northbrook Il. 60062
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019