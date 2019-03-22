|
Rieth, Raymond H., Age 90. Beloved husband of Lillian Rieth for 65 years. Cherished father of Susan (Randy) Nikola, Linda (Brian) Baetz, and Robert Rieth. Grandfather to 11 Grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren. Veteran of the Korean War. Visitation Sunday, March 24 from 2-8pm at Mount Auburn Funeral Home, 4104 S. Oak Park Avenue, Stickney, IL. Funeral Service Monday March, 25 at Mount Auburn Funeral Home. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood, IL 60421.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2019