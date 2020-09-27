9/8/1920-07/30/92



Raymond Hjalmer Broms was born on September 8th, 1920, in the house behind the office of his family's moving company, W.P. Broms, Inc. which was located at 4315 W. Armitage Ave. Chicago, IL. This month his family and loved ones celebrate what would have been his 100th Birthday. Ray worked for and eventually became President of the family business that was started by his father Wilhelm Pontus Broms in 1895 (125 years ago, and still in operation!) He married LaVerne Virginia Walker in May of 1943 and was shipped out to serve in the Air Force shortly after. He was assigned to the 568 Squadron, part of the 390th Bombardment Group, stationed in Framlingham, England. He flew 26 missions in the B17 Bomber as a Top Turret Gunner and Engineer. Ray's easy going, non-assuming manner, outgoing gregarious personality, and love of laughter endeared him to almost everyone. He and LaVerne were extremely sociable, making life-long friendships with groups from early school years, peers in the moving industry as well as fellow members of the Swedish Svithoid Organization. Ray left us far too soon on 07/30/92 at the age of 72. He is still "with us" and very much loved and remembered. He is survived by his four children, two grandchildren, and one great grandchild. We miss him greatly and know that he still watches over all of us.





