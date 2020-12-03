Deacon Raymond J. Behrendt, Deacon for the Archdiocese of Chicago at Sacred Heart Church in Melrose Park. Lawyer at Solomon and Behrendt for many years. Dearly Beloved Husband of Lois and the late Mary. Loving Step-father of Michael (Michele) Mosco and Annette (Andrew) Spencer. Cherished Grandfather of Joseph, Lauren, Daniel, Stefanie, Eric and Zachary. Dear Brother of the late Edward (Audrey) Behrendt. Fond Uncle and Friend of many. Private Funeral Mass Saturday 1 P.M. Virtual Mass will be on Sacred Heart Facebook. Private Entombment Queen of Heaven Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations to Franciscan Outreach of Chicago or Sacred Heart Church would be appreciated. Founder and member of Franciscan Outreach of Chicago, Member of the 3Rd Order of Franciscans, avid Bowler, Golfer and Fisherman. Member of Sacred Heart Parish for over 60 years and belonged to many Sacred Heart Organizations. He will be missed by members of Sacred Heart and his loving family. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Sacred Heart/St. Eulalia facebook page. This link is https://www.facebook.com/sacredheartandsteulaliaparish